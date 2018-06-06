Congratulations, Lexington Medical Center! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Congratulations, Lexington Medical Center! The hospital received a “Gold Plus” Quality Achievement Award for stroke care from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke program. That’s the highest honor possible. Learn about treating and preventing strokes at LexMed.com/Stroke.

