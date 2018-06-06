WATCH: SC rep calls for Fifth Circuit solicitor to finish audit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: SC rep calls for Fifth Circuit solicitor to finish audit

SC Rep. Todd Rutherford (Source: @RepRutherford on Twitter) SC Rep. Todd Rutherford (Source: @RepRutherford on Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Amid reports of outrageous spending by the Fifth District Solicitor's Office, Solicitor Dan Johnson announced in March that an independent audit was underway. 

Rep. Todd Rutherford held a press conference from his law office demanding answers from Johnson. 

"Voters need to know the results of the audit. The reports of misconduct by Dan Johnson are very serious – the people of Richland County and Kershaw County need to know if they can trust their Solicitor. I ask that the results of this audit be announced by Friday," Rutherford said. "What is taking so long? The audit was announced in March. We waited through April. We waited through May. Now it's June and we're still waiting. The audit needs to be completed, the findings need to be made public, and it needs be done before the Democratic Primary on June 12."

The reports of wasteful spending – which include international trips by Johnson to Europe, South America, and the Middle East, expensive hotels, luxury Uber rides, and thousands of dollars in payments to his brother, an Arizona-based DJ – sparked investigations by SLED and the FBI.

Johnson is running for reelection in the Democratic Primary on June 12 against Columbia attorney Byron Gipson.  

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Republican candidates for SC Governor trade jabs during final debate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 12:50:42 GMT
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

  • GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:44:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>

  • Judge who sentenced Brock Turner ousted amid #MeToo movement

    Judge who sentenced Brock Turner ousted amid #MeToo movement

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:44 GMT
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly