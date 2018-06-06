WATCH: SC rep calls for Fifth Circuit solicitor to finish audit

Amid reports of outrageous spending by the Fifth District Solicitor's Office, Solicitor Dan Johnson announced in March that an independent audit was underway.

Rep. Todd Rutherford held a press conference from his law office demanding answers from Johnson.

"Voters need to know the results of the audit. The reports of misconduct by Dan Johnson are very serious – the people of Richland County and Kershaw County need to know if they can trust their Solicitor. I ask that the results of this audit be announced by Friday," Rutherford said. "What is taking so long? The audit was announced in March. We waited through April. We waited through May. Now it's June and we're still waiting. The audit needs to be completed, the findings need to be made public, and it needs be done before the Democratic Primary on June 12."

The reports of wasteful spending – which include international trips by Johnson to Europe, South America, and the Middle East, expensive hotels, luxury Uber rides, and thousands of dollars in payments to his brother, an Arizona-based DJ – sparked investigations by SLED and the FBI.

Johnson is running for reelection in the Democratic Primary on June 12 against Columbia attorney Byron Gipson.

