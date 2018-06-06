It's a bird, it's a plane...it's joint training exercises happen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

It's a bird, it's a plane...it's joint training exercises happening in the Midlands this week!

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

If you’ve heard or seen military aircraft in parts the Midlands this week, the South Carolina National Guard says there’s no reason to be alarmed.

LTC Cindi King, Director of Public Affairs with the SC National Guard (SCNG), says there is currently joint training taking place between the SCNG, the Coast Guard, and the Civil Air Patrol.

That training is expected to last through Thursday afternoon, and LTC King says those exercises are being done around different parts of the Midlands.

She adds that this is a good time to remind the community that they may see more military aircraft training during the summer months.

LTC King says the guard works often during this season to prepare ahead of potential hurricanes or natural disasters. She says the guard truly appreciates the support from the community while they work on training.

