Expecting mothers in South Carolina now have a law that protects them from workplace discrimination

A bill recently signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster is giving expectant mothers in the Palmetto state more comfort in the workplace.

The law is called the South Carolina Pregnancy Accommodations Act and was signed into law in mid-May. It prevents the employer from hiring someone as a replacement, and from refusing to hire a pregnant woman or new mother, or limit them or segregate them on the job.

"Many pregnant women are single mothers or the primary breadwinners for their families; if they lose their jobs then the whole family will suffer," the bill says. "This is not an outcome that families can afford in today's difficult economy."

The law also requires workplaces to provide longer and more frequent breaks to pregnant women, alotted spaces and times for breastfeeding, sitting accommodations for working moms on their feet and more.

"It is the intent of the General Assembly by this act to combat pregnancy discrimination, promote public health, and ensure full and equal participation for women in the labor force by requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees for medical needs arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," the bill says. "Current workplace laws are inadequate to protect pregnant women from being forced out or fired when they need a simple, reasonable accommodation in order to stay on the job."

