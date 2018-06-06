UPDATE: Suspect in custody following bank robbery in West Columbia

LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS)

A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery near Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday.

The incident happened at First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. around 9:30 a.m.

A suspect is now in custody, according to The Lexington County Sheriff's Department. One customer was in the bank when the robbery happened. There were no injuries reported.

Some cash was taken and has been recovered, deputies say. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

