UPDATE: Deputies identify suspect arrested following bank robbery in West Columbia

Arrest warrants show Timithy McCants, 58, is charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal. (Source: LCSD)

LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is releasing more information on the suspect is in custody who has been charged in connection to a bank robbery near Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday.

Arrest warrants show Timithy McCants, 58, of Swansea is charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal.

The incident happened at First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say McCants demanded money from a teller using a written note. He fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash before hopping in a cab that was waiting for him at the Lexington Medical Center.

A suspect is now in custody, according to The Lexington County Sheriff's Department. One customer was in the bank when the robbery happened. There were no injuries reported.

“Thanks to help from the hospital’s Department of Public Safety and the FBI, we tracked the cab to a location in Gaston,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We made contact with the suspect and arrested him without incident.”

Deputies recovered the clothes McCants was wearing in the images from the bank surveillance system along with the money that was taken during the robbery.

McCants is awaiting a bond hearing while being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.