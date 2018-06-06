UPDATE: Deputies identify suspect arrested following bank robber - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Deputies identify suspect arrested following bank robbery in West Columbia

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS) LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS)
Arrest warrants show Timithy McCants, 58, is charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal. (Source: LCSD) Arrest warrants show Timithy McCants, 58, is charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal. (Source: LCSD)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is releasing more information on the suspect is in custody who has been charged in connection to a bank robbery near Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday. 

Arrest warrants show Timithy McCants, 58, of Swansea is charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal. 

The incident happened at First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say McCants demanded money from a teller using a written note. He fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash before hopping in a cab that was waiting for him at the Lexington Medical Center. 

A suspect is now in custody, according to The Lexington County Sheriff's Department. One customer was in the bank when the robbery happened. There were no injuries reported.

“Thanks to help from the hospital’s Department of Public Safety and the FBI, we tracked the cab to a location in Gaston,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We made contact with the suspect and arrested him without incident.”

Deputies recovered the clothes McCants was wearing in the images from the bank surveillance system along with the money that was taken during the robbery.

McCants is awaiting a bond hearing while being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.  

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.  

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:24:25 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:23:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Mystery ailment leads US to evacuate more workers from China

    Mystery ailment leads US to evacuate more workers from China

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:00:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:22:53 GMT
    The State Department spokeswoman said "a number of individuals" have been brought back to the U.S. (Source: AP Photo/ Vincent Thian)The State Department spokeswoman said "a number of individuals" have been brought back to the U.S. (Source: AP Photo/ Vincent Thian)

    The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.

    More >>

    The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly