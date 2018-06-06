UPDATE: Suspect in custody following bank robbery in West Columb - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following bank robbery in West Columbia

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS) LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery near Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday. 

The incident happened at First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. around 9:30 a.m.

A suspect is now in custody, according to The Lexington County Sheriff's Department. One customer was in the bank when the robbery happened. There were no injuries reported.

Some cash was taken and has been recovered, deputies say. 

