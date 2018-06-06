UPDATE: Suspect in custody following bank robbery in West Columbia

LCSD is responding to an incident at First Citizen's Bank. (WIS)

A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery near Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday.

The incident happened at First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. around 9:30 a.m.

A suspect is now in custody, according to The Lexington County Sheriff's Department. One customer was in the bank when the robbery happened. There were no injuries reported.

Some cash was taken and has been recovered, deputies say.

#UPDATE: @LCSD_News crime scene investigators just arrived to process the scene and collect potential evidence inside the @firstcitizens branch on Sunset Dr. Search for suspect ongoing. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/wtKFZA2E1J — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 6, 2018

#UPDATE: One customer was in the bank when the robbery occurred. Nobody was hurt. Bank is still closed as our investigation continues. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 6, 2018

WIS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.