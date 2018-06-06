More charges for ex-recreation director in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - More sexual misconduct charges have been filed against the former director of a county recreation commission in South Carolina.
News outlets reported that the state attorney general's office said new charges have been filed against former Richland County Recreation director James Brown.
The 62-year-old Brown was forced out of his job in October 2016 has he was charged with misconduct in office following allegations he tried to convince female employees to have sex with him.
Brown has not been tried on the 2016 charges.
Assistant attorney general Kinli Abee said Tuesday that Brown has been indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct third degree, attempted sexual criminal conduct third degree and three charges of misconduct in office.
Brown's attorney, Dayne Phillips, said Tuesday that his client is presumed innocent.
