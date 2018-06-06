SC twin fills in for sick brother on picture day - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC twin fills in for sick brother on picture day

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Twins from SC, Marcus and Malcom Williams, plotted for one of them to take both school pictures. (Twitter) Twins from SC, Marcus and Malcom Williams, plotted for one of them to take both school pictures. (Twitter)
Don't you wish that you had a twin to help you trick people or fill in for you when you're sick?

Well twin brothers from Greenville, SC put their brotherhood to good use when one of them came down with an illness on high school picture day.

Marcus Williams posted a photo on Twitter saying that his twin, Malcom Williams, was "the GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) for taking both of their school pictures when they were in high school.

They discussed how Malcom would pose in the picture and there is a slight difference in the two shots. Job well done!

Marcus and Malcom both attend South Carolina State University, according to their Twitter pages. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

