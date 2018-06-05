Officials warn of scam asking water customer to retrieve package

The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
See up-to-the-minute election results.More >>
NBA star Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore during the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.More >>
Trump held the event instead of hosting the Super Bowl celebration at the White House for the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The City of Columbia is warning residents about an ongoing scam that requests water customers to call a number to claim a package.More >>
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.More >>
Akbar Al Baker said of his airline and its leadership: “Of course it has to be led by a man, because it is a very challenging position.”More >>
While voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary June 12th, Democrats James Smith, Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble took to the stage at the University of South Carolina for their final debate Monday night (June 4th) to make their final pitch to voters.More >>
We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
