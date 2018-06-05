Officials warn of scam asking water customer to retrieve package

Here's a look at one postcard officials are urging Columbia Water customers to look out for. It's part of an ongoing scam. (Source: City of Columbia)

The City of Columbia is warning residents about an ongoing scam that requests water customers to call a number to claim a package.

Customers have recently received postcards on or around June 5 asking them to call 803-220-0186 to pick up a package from a company. However, that company is not associated with the City of Columbia, Columbia Water, or HomeServe.

Officials are urged to be vigilant if you are approached by someone asking for personal information by phone or at your door.

If you have questions about a mailing or a person claiming to represent Columbia Water, call 803-545-3300 to verify.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, call Crime Prevention at 803-545-3555.

