Officials warn of scam asking water customer to retrieve package - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials warn of scam asking water customer to retrieve package

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Here's a look at one postcard officials are urging Columbia Water customers to look out for. It's part of an ongoing scam. (Source: City of Columbia) Here's a look at one postcard officials are urging Columbia Water customers to look out for. It's part of an ongoing scam. (Source: City of Columbia)
Here's a look at one postcard officials are urging Columbia Water customers to look out for. It's part of an ongoing scam. (Source: City of Columbia) Here's a look at one postcard officials are urging Columbia Water customers to look out for. It's part of an ongoing scam. (Source: City of Columbia)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The City of Columbia is warning residents about an ongoing scam that requests water customers to call a number to claim a package.

Customers have recently received postcards on or around June 5 asking them to call 803-220-0186 to pick up a package from a company. However, that company is not associated with the City of Columbia, Columbia Water, or HomeServe.

Officials are urged to be vigilant if you are approached by someone asking for personal information by phone or at your door.

If you have questions about a mailing or a person claiming to represent Columbia Water, call 803-545-3300 to verify.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, call Crime Prevention at 803-545-3555.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Report: Dennis Rodman might visit Singapore during Trump-Kim summit

    Report: Dennis Rodman might visit Singapore during Trump-Kim summit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-06-06 01:56:42 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:03:29 GMT

    NBA star Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore during the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    More >>

    NBA star Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore during the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    More >>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:01:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • Rights group says US-led coalition destroyed Syrian city

    Rights group says US-led coalition destroyed Syrian city

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:11:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:32:28 GMT
    Amnesty International said the U.S.-led coalition's 2017 assault on Raqqa killed hundreds of civilians. (Source: Raycom Media)Amnesty International said the U.S.-led coalition's 2017 assault on Raqqa killed hundreds of civilians. (Source: Raycom Media)

    An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.

    More >>

    An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly