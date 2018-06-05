Times set for Super Regional between Gamecocks, Razorbacks

South Carolina and Arkansas are set to battle it out for the right to play in the College World Series.

The two teams will compete in a best-of-three series starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. That game can be seen on ESPN2.

Carolina and Arkansas will then play at 3 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN. Should the two teams need a third and deciding game, that contest will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday. That game will also be shown on ESPN.

