Times set for Super Regional between Gamecocks, Razorbacks

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Jonah Bride celebrates with teammates during Monday's game against UNC Wilmington (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Jonah Bride celebrates with teammates during Monday's game against UNC Wilmington (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina and Arkansas are set to battle it out for the right to play in the College World Series.

The two teams will compete in a best-of-three series starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. That game can be seen on ESPN2.

Carolina and Arkansas will then play at 3 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN. Should the two teams need a third and deciding game, that contest will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday. That game will also be shown on ESPN.

