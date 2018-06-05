Suspect in Sumter burglary caught after jacket with his name, fingerprints left behind at the scene, sheriff's office says

A warrant says on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, allegedly went into the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter County through an unlocked door and stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. (Source: Sumter-Lee Detention Center)

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with larceny and burglary after he allegedly left evidence that would clearly identify him at the scene, the Sumter Sheriff's Office says.

A warrant says on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, allegedly went into the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter County through an unlocked door and stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. The equipment was valued at $2,700.

There, a blue jacket with his name on it was recovered from the vehicle.

A second warrant says that on May 7, Hodge allegedly entered a residence on E. Brewington Road by pushing in a window unit air conditioner and stole a 32-inch Sony TV. His fingerprints were recovered at the scene.

Hodge was eventually arrested on June 1 and charged with larceny and second-degree burglary. He is currently housed in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

