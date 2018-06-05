Suspect in Sumter burglary caught after jacket with his name, fi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect in Sumter burglary caught after jacket with his name, fingerprints left behind at the scene, sheriff's office says

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A warrant says on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, allegedly went into the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter County through an unlocked door and stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. (Source: Sumter-Lee Detention Center) A warrant says on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, allegedly went into the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter County through an unlocked door and stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. (Source: Sumter-Lee Detention Center)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with larceny and burglary after he allegedly left evidence that would clearly identify him at the scene, the Sumter Sheriff's Office says. 

A warrant says on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, allegedly went into the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter County through an unlocked door and stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. The equipment was valued at $2,700. 

There, a blue jacket with his name on it was recovered from the vehicle. 

A second warrant says that on May 7, Hodge allegedly entered a residence on E. Brewington Road by pushing in a window unit air conditioner and stole a 32-inch Sony TV. His fingerprints were recovered at the scene. 

Hodge was eventually arrested on June 1 and charged with larceny and second-degree burglary. He is currently housed in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly