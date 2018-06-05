Suspect in Sumter burglary caught after jacket with his name, fingerprints left behind at the scene, sheriff's office says

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.More >>
Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.More >>
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.More >>
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
Lucas Warren is the latest Gerber baby. He's 1-year-oldMore >>
Lucas Warren is the latest Gerber baby. He's 1-year-oldMore >>
While voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary June 12th, Democrats James Smith, Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble took to the stage at the University of South Carolina for their final debate Monday night (June 4th) to make their final pitch to voters.More >>
While voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary June 12th, Democrats James Smith, Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble took to the stage at the University of South Carolina for their final debate Monday night (June 4th) to make their final pitch to voters.More >>
We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.More >>
We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.More >>
The White House aide who allegedly made an insensitive comment on Sen. John McCain’s health last month reportedly no longer works for the Trump administration.More >>
The White House aide who allegedly made an insensitive comment on Sen. John McCain’s health last month reportedly no longer works for the Trump administration.More >>
The state's attorney says no law specifically relates to this crime. For now, Casey is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.More >>
The state's attorney says no law specifically relates to this crime. For now, Casey is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.More >>
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.More >>
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.More >>