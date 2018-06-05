Four Gamecocks selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft

South Carolina and Arkansas are set to battle it out for the right to play in the College World Series.

A pair of South Carolina Gamecocks had their names called Tuesday in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Adam Hill (left) and Carlos Cortes were both selected by the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

It was a good day for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the MLB Draft.

Mark Kingston would see four of his players get their names called on Day 2 of the draft, which encompassed seven rounds of selections by teams across the league.

Carlos Cortes and Adam Hill were drafted early by the New York Mets. They were taken in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Cody Morris became the third Gamecock to be taken in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

The USC right-hander from Laurel, Md., was picked in the seventh round of the MLB Draft. Morris is the team leader in wins (8) and boasts a 3.68 earned run average in 15 starts this season. He was taken as the 223rd overall pick.

Morris was selected in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Reservoir High. That year, Morris was selected in the 32nd round.

The final Gamecock selection of the day was former A.C. Flora standout Madison Stokes.

The USC shortstop was picked in the 10th round by the Philadelphia Phillies as the 287th overall pick. Stokes has a .331 batting average so far this season with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 12 doubles, and a triple.

Stokes was selected back in 2014 by the Yankees out of A.C. Flora in the 40th round.

Two signees for USC -- Taj Bradley and Owen White -- were also picked in this year's draft.

The draft continues Wednesday at noon as teams finish the 40-round event.

