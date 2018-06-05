Four Gamecocks selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft

A pair of South Carolina Gamecocks had their names called Tuesday in the Major League Baseball Draft.More >>
South Carolina and Arkansas are set to battle it out for the right to play in the College World Series.More >>
The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the Bulldogs are heading to the Music City.More >>
Jake Mangum homered as the Bulldogs beat the Sooners 8-1.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.More >>
Jonah Bride hit a two-run double in the first and Jacob Olson added a key late hit to help South Carolina beat East Carolina 4-2 on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.More >>
Macnamee's three-run walkoff blast gave MSU a 3-2 win over the Seminoles.More >>
Jared Gates and Eric Cole homered in the 10-2 victory. Southern Miss will face Dallas Baptist Sunday at 2:00pm in an elimination matchup. The Golden Eagles will need to win 3 straight games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Rolison set a new career high in K's as the Rebels won 9-2. Ole Miss had a 6-run 2nd inning to take command of the regional opener. They'll face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00pm.More >>
