Lexington paving project will be one of the first of many in 201 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington paving project will be one of the first of many in 2018

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
A flagman stands holding a sign to alert cars of onging construction work taking place on Gibson Road. (Source: WIS) A flagman stands holding a sign to alert cars of onging construction work taking place on Gibson Road. (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

For those who work or live along it or drive it, the workers on Gibson Road are a welcome sight.

“This road was pretty bad as far as potholes. The condition of the road was terrible,” said Steven Thompson, who works along Gibson Road.

Up until just days ago, Gibson Road looked rough – literally. Lots of traffic on the popular Lexington shortcut reduced it to rubble in some spots. Now, the span of Gibson Road near the sheriff’s department is being transformed with a brand new layer of asphalt.

“They’re putting it on there thick, too. It’s turning out really nice,” said Thompson.

South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the project is pretty special because it’s one of the first paving projects this year, but it won’t be the last.

“Over the last two years, we’ve approximately doubled our resurfacing program and, with the new gas tax money, we’re going to increase it, roughly, by about 15 percent a year,” Hall said.

Hall said that means projects like the one happening on Gibson will multiply over the next six years or so.

Just this year, SCDOT plans to pave 2,200 miles of roadway across the state – 200 of them in Lexington County alone – thanks, in part, to the gas tax hike.

“I think that’s great, really, that we can see the money go to work,” said Thompson.

As far as some of the other roads that’ll see work in the Midlands? Fernandina Road, Old Cherokee Road, Bower and Saturn Parkways – just to name a few.

SCDOT doesn’t yet have start dates for those roads, but new projects are initiated each month.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly