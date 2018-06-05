Lexington paving project will be one of the first of many in 2018

For those who work or live along it or drive it, the workers on Gibson Road are a welcome sight.



“This road was pretty bad as far as potholes. The condition of the road was terrible,” said Steven Thompson, who works along Gibson Road.



Up until just days ago, Gibson Road looked rough – literally. Lots of traffic on the popular Lexington shortcut reduced it to rubble in some spots. Now, the span of Gibson Road near the sheriff’s department is being transformed with a brand new layer of asphalt.



“They’re putting it on there thick, too. It’s turning out really nice,” said Thompson.



South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the project is pretty special because it’s one of the first paving projects this year, but it won’t be the last.



“Over the last two years, we’ve approximately doubled our resurfacing program and, with the new gas tax money, we’re going to increase it, roughly, by about 15 percent a year,” Hall said.



Hall said that means projects like the one happening on Gibson will multiply over the next six years or so.



Just this year, SCDOT plans to pave 2,200 miles of roadway across the state – 200 of them in Lexington County alone – thanks, in part, to the gas tax hike.



“I think that’s great, really, that we can see the money go to work,” said Thompson.



As far as some of the other roads that’ll see work in the Midlands? Fernandina Road, Old Cherokee Road, Bower and Saturn Parkways – just to name a few.



SCDOT doesn’t yet have start dates for those roads, but new projects are initiated each month.



