Cortes, Hill drafted by Mets in MLB Draft

South Carolina and Arkansas are set to battle it out for the right to play in the College World Series.

Cody Morris becomes the third Gamecock to be taken in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

Adam Hill (left) and Carlos Cortes were both selected by the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

A pair of South Carolina Gamecocks had their names called Tuesday in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Carlos Cortes was the first of the two South Carolina players to be selected by the New York Mets. Cortes was taken in the third round as the 83rd overall pick. This season, Cortes has been productive in his sophomore campaign. The Oviedo, Fla., native is batting .260 with a team-high 15 home runs and 44 RBIs, which is good for second on the team.

Cortes was previously drafted by the Mets in 2016 by the Mets out of high school. That year, Cortes was picked in the 20th round from Lake Howell High.

Joining him on the draft board is right-handed pitcher Adam Hill. The junior from Anderson was taken by the Mets in the fourth round as the 110th overall pick. This year, Hill has posted a 7-5 record with a 3.99 earned run average in 15 starts. Hill leads the Gamecocks pitching staff with 98 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a .191 batting average.

Hill was previously selected in the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres out of T.L. Hanna High. Hill was selected in the 39th round.

Should both players opt to sign with the Mets, there is the possibility that they could play just minutes away from Founders Park and Spirit Communications Park. The last Gamecock selected by the Mets was Gene Cone back in 2016. Cone played 84 games for the Fireflies and batted .219 with 29 RBIs, 11 doubles, and six stolen bases.

Six other players have been taken from South Carolina by the Mets including first-round pick Reese Havens and Mets legend Mookie Wilson.

The Gamecocks will head into Fayetteville this weekend to take on Arkansas in the NCAA Super Regional.

