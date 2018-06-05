SCDC: CO remarks 'it's something about young girls' during alleg - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDC: CO remarks 'it's something about young girls' during alleged assault of fellow female CO

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A South Carolina Department of Corrections correctional officer has been arrested after warrants alleged he sexually assaulted a coworker, and in one instance, tried to blame it on an inmate at the prison. 

Ronnie Evans was arrested on May 31 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office as a correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution. 

Arrest warrants state that Evans allegedly assaulted a woman who was being trained by him as a correctional officer. 

The incidents, which happened on March 28 and March 29, the warrants say, claim Evans grabbed the unnamed woman's chest, buttocks, and private parts. In one instance, the warrants claim that he licked his fingers in front of the victim after touching her and said, "it's something about a young girl." Another instance says he tried to blame the assault on an inmate. 

Evans was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and has since bonded out, according to online jail records. 

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:35:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly