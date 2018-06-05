SCDC: CO remarks 'it's something about young girls' during alleged assault of fellow female CO

A South Carolina Department of Corrections correctional officer has been arrested after warrants alleged he sexually assaulted a coworker, and in one instance, tried to blame it on an inmate at the prison.

Ronnie Evans was arrested on May 31 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office as a correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution.

Arrest warrants state that Evans allegedly assaulted a woman who was being trained by him as a correctional officer.

The incidents, which happened on March 28 and March 29, the warrants say, claim Evans grabbed the unnamed woman's chest, buttocks, and private parts. In one instance, the warrants claim that he licked his fingers in front of the victim after touching her and said, "it's something about a young girl." Another instance says he tried to blame the assault on an inmate.

Evans was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and has since bonded out, according to online jail records.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

