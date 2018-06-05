Fiesta in the Vista! The Taco Crawl offers delicious specials

The Taco Crawl will be held in The Vista on August 25. (WIS)

The Taco Crawl is here, Columbia! Your chance to sample delicious pieces of heaven and score drink specials in the Vista will be on August 25 from 12 p.m.- 6p.m.

With a general admission ticket, enjoy exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. For more details, visit Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.