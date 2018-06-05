Fiesta in the Vista! The Taco Crawl offers delicious specials - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fiesta in the Vista! The Taco Crawl offers delicious specials

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Taco Crawl will be held in The Vista on August 25. (WIS) The Taco Crawl will be held in The Vista on August 25. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The Taco Crawl is here, Columbia! Your chance to sample delicious pieces of heaven and score drink specials in the Vista will be on August 25 from 12 p.m.- 6p.m.

With a general admission ticket, enjoy exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. For more details, visit Palmetto Weekend. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:35:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

    A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.

    More >>

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

    More >>

  • NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    NASA to announce new Mars rover discoveries

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:31:29 GMT
    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>

    Some of Curiosity’s most significant discoveries have included evidence that Mars could have once supported microbial life.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly