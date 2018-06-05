A Family For Life: Jakob and Victoria

We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria. (Source: WIS)

We’re continuing our monthly series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.

The brother and sister lived apart for a long time, which has been really hard. They both love pizza, sports and playing outdoors. The one thing they want in a Family For Life is to stay together.

Thirteen-year-old Jakob and 15-year-old and 15-year-old Victoria love animals. We found out they've never been to the zoo, so our friends at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden made it a really special visit.

“I like to learn about animals because a lot of people hurt animals and they are in danger and I want to try and help them," Victoria said.

Victoria wants to be a veterinarian and these cool animal encounters have Jakob thinking about becoming a zookeeper. Whatever they do and wherever they go they want to be together.

"We haven’t been together in like three years this is the first time in like three to four years,” Victoria said.

"Most of the time I didn’t have anybody to go to for help because nobody else would understand me like she was the only person that would understand me," Jakob said.

They've been through some tough times.

"It was kind of scary I got in trouble a lot because I didn’t have anybody to talk to," Jakob said.

But despite that, Victoria is an honor roll student. She's very outgoing and creative. Jakob is also very smart. Once you get to know him, you'll learn he's curious about everything and has a great memory.

They're both kind and caring teens who both agree that family is about loving one another completely and unconditionally.

"When we doing something wrong to tell us what we’re doing wrong and how to fix it not just owe you doing well put you in trouble but explain to us how we can do better."

"Have your back and show you a lot of love even if they’re not your biological family but they still show you a lot of support knowing that they’re always going to be there for you."

“A family is somebody you can count on. somebody that like how me and my sister act, we act like we’re survival buddies,” Jakob said.

If you’d like to find out more about Jakob and Victoria, or some other children in our state who are waiting to find their Family for Life, call 1-888-828-3555 to speak with an adoption specialist.

Remember it’s absolutely free, and they have free resources to help every step along the way.

