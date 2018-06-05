24-year-old Shaw Airman killed in vehicle accident

Senior Airman Trevor Moheit, an Airman assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) at Shaw Air Force Base, was killed in a vehicle accident on Sunday night.

The accident happened at 7:15 a.m. while Moheit was traveling West on South Saint Paul Church Road near Sumter, South Carolina.

The 24-year-old Airman was an aircraft structural maintenance apprentice. He served in the Air Force since November 18, 2014.

"Trevor's sudden passing is a tragedy," 20th EMS commander Lt. Col. Casey Crabill said. "He was an outstanding maintainer who rose to every challenge presented to him and he could always be counted on to lift others. Trevor was passionate about his service and very proud of his recent promotion. As a treasured member of this team our hearts are heavy with his loss. Our prayers go out to his family and all those grieving alongside us."

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.