SC named one of the least safe states in America

Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
With voters set to cast their ballots June 12 to in the gubernatorial primary election, WIS requested one on one interviews with each of the Republican and Democratic candidates to get each on the record regarding some of the most important issues facing our state.More >>
With voters set to cast their ballots June 12 to in the gubernatorial primary election, WIS requested one on one interviews with each of the Republican and Democratic candidates to get each on the record regarding some of the most important issues facing our state.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.More >>
We’re continuing our monthly 'A Family for Life' series on adoption by introducing you to Jakob and Victoria.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call that was received early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call that was received early Tuesday morning.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.More >>
The forecast was so delicious yesterday, that on the weather menu today is leftovers!More >>
The forecast was so delicious yesterday, that on the weather menu today is leftovers!More >>
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.More >>
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.More >>