SC named one of the least safe states in America

In honor of June being National Safety Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018's Safest States in America.

The study compared 50 states across 48 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.



Safest States in America

1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Minnesota

4. Utah

5. New Hampshire

6. Connecticut

7. Rhode Island

8. Hawaii

9. Massachusetts

10. Washington

Least Safe States in America

41. South Carolina

42. Alaska

43. Missouri

44. Alabama

45. Arkansas

46. Florida

47. Texas

48. Oklahoma

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

Just in 2017, four hurricanes struck the U.S., killing over 100 people and devastating Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

New Hampshire has the fewest murders and non-negligent manslaughters per 100,000 residents, 1.27, which is 9.3 times fewer than in Louisiana, the most at 11.83.

Louisiana has the most law-enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, 486, which is 2.4 times more than in Kentucky, the fewest at 201.

Florida has the lowest share of high school students who were bullied online, 11.58 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Idaho, the highest at 21.08 percent.

