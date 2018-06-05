RCSD: No one hurt in overnight shooting

RCSD is investigating an shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on O''Neil Court. (WIS)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call that was received early Tuesday morning.

RCSD responded to the 200th block of O'Neil Court at the Legacy Bar and Lounge around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies made contact with one party on the scene who stated that multiple shots were fired following verbal altercation, according to RCSD.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The investigation is ongoing. WIS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

