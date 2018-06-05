RCSD investigating early morning shooting

RCSD is investigating an shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on O''Neil Court. (WIS)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call that was received early Tuesday morning.

RCSD responded to the 200th block of O'Neil Court at the Legacy Bar and Lounge around 2:30 a.m.

Officials are still on the scene gathering evidence. There are currently no confirmed victims or suspects at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.