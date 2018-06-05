RCSD investigating early morning shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD investigating early morning shooting

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
RCSD is investigating an shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on O''Neil Court. (WIS) RCSD is investigating an shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on O''Neil Court. (WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call that was received early Tuesday morning.

RCSD responded to the 200th block of O'Neil Court at the Legacy Bar and Lounge around 2:30 a.m.

Officials are still on the scene gathering evidence. There are currently no confirmed victims or suspects at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • SC named one of the least safe states in America

    SC named one of the least safe states in America

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:30:57 GMT
    Columbia was named one of the least safe states in America. (WIS)Columbia was named one of the least safe states in America. (WIS)

    June is National Safety Month. With the U.S. recently hit hard by tragedies from hurricanes to mass shootings, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018's Safest States in America.   

    More >>

    June is National Safety Month. With the U.S. recently hit hard by tragedies from hurricanes to mass shootings, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018's Safest States in America.   

    More >>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:38:57 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:30:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>

  • Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:52:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:27:47 GMT

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

    More >>

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly