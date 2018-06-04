Embattled prosecutor claims former solicitor promised him an '[expletive]-storm'

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.More >>
The forecast was so delicious yesterday, that on the weather menu today is leftovers!More >>
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.More >>
Finally, Melania Trump has reappeared.More >>
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.More >>
The U-Haul driver was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.More >>
