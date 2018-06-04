Former Clemson player, 49ers star Dwight Clark dies at 61

Former WR Dwight Clark, center, speaks next to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., left, during halftime of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo)

Former Clemson standout Dwight Clark died on Monday, according to his wife.

The former San Francisco 49er, known for “The Catch,” was battling Lou Gehrig’s disease for more than a year. On Monday, Kelly Clark informed fans from her husband’s Twitter account of the tragic news.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark was recently inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in April. Clark was not able to make to Greenville for the ceremony. However, he did share a few inspirational comments with the crowd via recorded video.

Clark finished his career at Clemson with 33 catches for 571 yards. He went on to play nine seasons for the 49ers, where he played 134 games and caught 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns. He is third all-time in receiving yards in 49ers history.

During his career, Clark won two Super Bowls with San Francisco.

