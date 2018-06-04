Four additional arrests made in shooting of 17-year-old student-athlete

Alphonso Squire (top-left), Mikoyah Harvin (top-right), Keonta Robinson (bottom-left), and Sandarrell Davenport (bottom-right) were all arrested in connection with the May shooting death of 17-year-old Amon Rice. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The May shooting of Amon Rice, the student-athlete from Lower Richland High School, continues to draw arrests as four additional suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Sandarrell Davenport, 39, Alphonso Squire, 40, Keonta Robinson, 17, and Mikoyah Harvin, 21, all were arrested on Thursday, May 31 and are facing accessory charges before and after the fact.

The four arrested join a mother and her three children that were already arrested in connection with the killing of Rice that occurred on Greenlakes Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This brings the total of arrests up to eight.

Harvin and Robinson are Sandarrell's daughters and Sandarrell is married to Squire.

Winyah Gaither, Kieauna Davenport, and Kerria Davenport were arrested on June 1. Gaither is facing murder charges along with Shytori Davenport, who was the first arrest made after Rice was found dead.

The shooting occurred at a pre-determined meeting that was originally meant to "settle a dispute," according to investigators.

