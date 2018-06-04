Gamecocks headed to Super Regional with win over UNCW

USC continues to check off milestones under first-year head coach Mark Kingston.

On Monday, the Gamecocks punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regional with an 8-4 win over UNC Wilmington.

Carolina struck first in the top of the third when Hunter Taylor’s bases-loaded infield double scored Jonah Bride and Carlos Cortes with two outs. Wilmington cut the 2-0 lead in half in their half of the third inning. Mason Berne’s RBI single off scored a run making it a 2-1 game.

However, the Gamecocks would extend their lead three innings later. A Madison Stokes sacrifice fly with runners on the corners brought home Danny Blair pushing Carolina ahead 3-1. Three batters later, LT Tolbert singled to right adding another run for the Gamecocks making it 4-1.

The Seahawks continued to battle to keep their postseason dreams alive. In the bottom of the sixth, Kep Brown’s 2-run homer sliced the Gamecocks’ lead to 4-3.

Again, Carolina extended their lead in the top of the seventh. Stokes smacked an RBI double to right scoring Cortes and Blair to give USC a 6-3 lead. Two innings later, Jonah Bride powered one over the left field wall with the count full extending the lead to 8-3.

Bride was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Stokes was also 2-for-5 on the day with three RBIs and a run scored.

Carmen Mlodzinski was credited with the win. The freshman pitched five innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs and struck out three batters.

Carolina will now face Arkansas in this weekend’s Super Regional. The Gamecocks dropped this season’s series in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks 2-1 in April. USC won the series opener 3-2 but was shut out the final two games of the series.

