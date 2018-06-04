Correctional officer arrested for trying to provide inmate with - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Correctional officer arrested for trying to provide inmate with cell phone

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source; Clarendon County Detention Center) (Source; Clarendon County Detention Center)
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A correctional officer at Turbeville Correctional Institution was taken into custody on Sunday after attempting to provide an inmate with a cell phone and a charger.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the phone and its accompanying charger were found in Stroman’s state issued vest during a search as she entered the prison. Stroman later admitted she was to be paid $700 by the inmate in exchange for the phone and the charger.

Stroman has been charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, misconduct in office, and violation of state ethics law.

She has been released after posting bond. 

