Suspect with 16 outstanding warrants sought by Columbia police - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect with 16 outstanding warrants sought by Columbia police

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Michael Brosia, 45, is wanted on 16 counts of various charges involving the break-ins of multiple vehicles in the Columbia area. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Michael Brosia, 45, is wanted on 16 counts of various charges involving the break-ins of multiple vehicles in the Columbia area. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A suspect wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins has 16 outstanding warrants for his arrest and police are asking for the community's help in locating him.

Michael Jerome Brosia, 45, has warrants for breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny, financial identity fraud, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Columbia Police say that additional warrants could also be possible.

Brosia allegedly stole items, including money, credit/debit cards, handbags, wallets, headphones, and sunglasses from various unlocked vehicles at Stadium Village Lofts on Key Road in March and again in April on Culliver Road. 

Brosia is also accused of using the stolen cards to make illegal purchases at gas stations and other businesses. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

