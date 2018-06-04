At long last! Riverbanks Zoo announces birth of baby gorilla

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hatchet attack at a gym near Nashville, TN.More >>
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.More >>
Finally, Melania Trump has reappeared.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.More >>
While voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary June 12th, Democrats James Smith, Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble took to the stage at the University of South Carolina for their final debate Monday night (June 4th) to make their final pitch to voters.More >>
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.More >>
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.More >>
When the two candidates for Fifth Circuit Solicitor met for a forum Monday night, right out of the gate the question was integrity with the solicitor's office.More >>
