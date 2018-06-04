Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Columbia

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an unknown vehicle on Colonial Drive at Bull Street Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m., according to the Columbia Police Department, and the victim was walking with another man on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim.

Evidence was collected at the scene and investigators are trying to determine if surveillance equipment in the area captured the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

