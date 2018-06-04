Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Columbia

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.More >>
It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.More >>
A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.More >>
A father thousands of miles away called 911 in the Midlands to relay a crime: his son reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins has 16 outstanding warrants for his arrest and police are asking for the community's help in locating him.More >>
On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
