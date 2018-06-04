Suspect sought after pushing employee out of the way in strong-a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect sought after pushing employee out of the way in strong-armed robbery in Richland County

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The pictured suspect is being sought by RCSD in connection with a strong-armed robbery where the suspect pushed an employee in his attempt to escape with $100 of goods in a cart from Kroger on May 22. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) The pictured suspect is being sought by RCSD in connection with a strong-armed robbery where the suspect pushed an employee in his attempt to escape with $100 of goods in a cart from Kroger on May 22. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A suspect wanted in connection with a strong-armed robbery pushed an employee out of the way as he fled the store with a cart full of items from Kroger on May 22.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect who is caught on surveillance footage fleeing the store with approximately $100 worth of goods in a cart on Roberts Branch Parkway around 2:20 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

