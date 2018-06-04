Suspended SC Sen. Courson enters guilty plea, resigns from office

On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS)

He pled guilty to one misconduct in office charge. The common law miscount carries up to 10 years in prison. Courson will not be sentenced yet until he follows through with the provisions laid out in the plea deal.

The March 2017 and October 2017 indictments charged Courson with misconduct in office and use of campaign funds for personal uses.

According to the indictments, Courson "unlawfully" converted $247,829.81 in campaign funds to his personal use through a political consulting firm owned by Richard Quinn & Associates. From there, the indictment said Quinn's group paid $132,802.95 to Courson personally. All this transpired over the course of 6 years, the indictment alleged.

Courson, alongside others like legislators Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, and James Harrison and political kingmaker Richard Quinn, Sr., were the focuses of a probe by Solicitor David Pascoe.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey issued a statement on Courson's resignation, saying:

John Courson’s guilty plea and resignation should give the public confidence that no one is above the law, that elected officials - especially elected officials - are accountable for misconduct. The people of Lexington and Richland counties who live in Senate District 20 have been without representation for too long, but today’s events ensure they will have an active voice in the Senate before the new legislative session begins in January.

