Suspended SC Sen. Courson enters guilty plea, resigns from offic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

other

Suspended SC Sen. Courson enters guilty plea, resigns from office

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Ashleigh Holland, State Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS) On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office. 

He pled guilty to one misconduct in office charge. The common law miscount carries up to 10 years in prison. Courson will not be sentenced yet until he follows through with the provisions laid out in the plea deal.

The March 2017 and October 2017 indictments charged Courson with misconduct in office and use of campaign funds for personal uses.

According to the indictments, Courson "unlawfully" converted $247,829.81 in campaign funds to his personal use through a political consulting firm owned by Richard Quinn & Associates. From there, the indictment said Quinn's group paid $132,802.95 to Courson personally. All this transpired over the course of 6 years, the indictment alleged.

Courson, alongside others like legislators Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, and James Harrison and political kingmaker Richard Quinn, Sr., were the focuses of a probe by Solicitor David Pascoe.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey issued a statement on Courson's resignation, saying: 

Today the Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey issued the following statement following the resignation of John Courson from the South Carolina Senate:

John Courson’s guilty plea and resignation should give the public confidence that no one is above the law, that elected officials - especially elected officials - are accountable for misconduct. 

The people of Lexington and Richland counties who live in Senate District 20 have been without representation for too long, but today’s events ensure they will have an active voice in the Senate before the new legislative session begins in January.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

    Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:48:45 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:53:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    More >>

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Sanders says 'no one is above the law'

    The Latest: Sanders says 'no one is above the law'

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:58:54 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:53:35 GMT
    President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

    More >>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:38:57 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:53:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly