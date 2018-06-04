Sheriff: Man calls father in New York to confess murdering girlf - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Man calls father in New York to confess murdering girlfriend in SC

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A father thousands of miles away called 911 in the Midlands to relay a crime: his son reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A father thousands of miles away called 911 in the Midlands to relay a crime: his son reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. 

KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said early on June 2, Kershaw County 911 received a call from the father of Alexander Francis Harmon, 28. His father, who lives in New York, said his son told him that he killed his girlfriend at a residence on Cleveland School Road - and he wanted to turn the gun on himself. 

After deputies went to the home and detained Harmon, they found the victim, 19-year-old Katelin Jordyn Crocker, dead of a gunshot wound to the head. Crocker had lived with Harmon off and on in the home. 

A .12 gauge shotgun was recovered along with an empty shell casing from inside the residence. Body camera footage from one of the responding deputies shows Harmon admitting to the shooting. 

Harmon, who has no previous criminal record, was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending bond. 

