My Take: Our hearts go out to our WYFF news family

The entire news community is grieving this week following the loss of two valued journalists.

Greenville TV station, WYFF Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were tragically killed Monday when a tree fell on their SUV while on assignment.

The men were doing what they loved - bringing vital, first responder information to viewers who were depending on them for the most accurate and complete information possible. In this case, Mike and Aaron were covering the impact heavy rain was having in Polk County, North Carolina.

Both were longtime journalists and held in high esteem by everyone who knew them.

This is an especially hard time for the staff of WYFF. Without missing a beat, they are continuing to bring viewers the news of the day while at the same time having to deal with the grief of losing two of their own. It certainly can’t be easy. But WYFF is one of the best at what they do and are a station we here at WIS are proud to call a partner in the business of local broadcasting.

I personally know the General Manager and News Director and they are fighting through their own emotions to carry on the business of local news in Greenville. As a matter of fact, We teamed with WYFF just two nights ago to bring the viewers of South Carolina the Republican Gubernatorial debate.

We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone at WYFF and we ask you to do the same for the families of Aaron and Mike during this very difficult time.

Their lasting impact on the community will always serve as a testament to service, dedication and of lives well spent.

That’s My Take, What’s Yours?

