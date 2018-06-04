Single vehicle crash kills 1 in Orangeburg Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Single vehicle crash kills 1 in Orangeburg Co.

One person was killed in a crash in Orangeburg early Monday morning.  (Source: Google Maps) One person was killed in a crash in Orangeburg early Monday morning.  (Source: Google Maps)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One person was killed in a crash in Orangeburg early Monday morning. 

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Old Cameron Road. Officials with the highway patrol say the driver ran off the road and hit a ditch before striking nearby trees. 

The victim, who has not been named at this time, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • SC sheriff's deputy under fire for alleged social media comments, calls teens 'animals' and 'thugs'

    SC sheriff's deputy under fire for alleged social media comments, calls teens 'animals' and 'thugs'

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:44:06 GMT
    A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.  (Source: RCSD website/Facebook screenshot)A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.  (Source: RCSD website/Facebook screenshot)

    A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.  

    More >>

    A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.  

    More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:41:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • Dog found dead in carrier during Delta layover near Detroit

    Dog found dead in carrier during Delta layover near Detroit

    Sunday, June 3 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-03 17:28:18 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:40:37 GMT
    The Pomeranian, called Alejandro, was found dead Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the airport, southwest of Detroit in Romulus. (Source: WDVI/Family photos/CNN)The Pomeranian, called Alejandro, was found dead Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the airport, southwest of Detroit in Romulus. (Source: WDVI/Family photos/CNN)

    An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during a Delta Airlines layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

    More >>

    An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during a Delta Airlines layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly