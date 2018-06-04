Single vehicle crash kills 1 in Orangeburg Co.

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during a Delta Airlines layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.More >>
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.More >>
On the day his trial was scheduled to start, suspended South Carolina State Senate John Courson has entered a guilty plea and resigned from his office.More >>
