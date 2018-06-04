Single vehicle crash kills 1 in Orangeburg Co.

One person was killed in a crash in Orangeburg early Monday morning. (Source: Google Maps)

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Old Cameron Road. Officials with the highway patrol say the driver ran off the road and hit a ditch before striking nearby trees.

The victim, who has not been named at this time, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

