FIRST ALERT: Super spring weather with sunshine and low humidity

Weather Highlights:

Sunshine and very warm temps. Low humidity.

Temperatures into the middle 90s Wednesday

Afternoon showers return by the end of the week

The forecast was so delicious yesterday, that on the weather menu today is leftovers!

We’ll enjoy another day of Carolina sunshine and low humidity readings. A few more clouds will dot the sky today during the late afternoon.

A weak cold front will come through late Wednesday moving North to South. It will drop the temperature by 2-3 degrees. For the most part, this should come through dry.

As we move toward the weekend, we’ll return to a south wind. This will increase our moisture and with the heating of the day, will give us isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It will become very warm and humid. A typical June forecast will set up for the weekend into much of next week.

Your WIS News 10 Forecast:

Today: Sun with a few clouds. High near 90

Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs lower to middle 90s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90

