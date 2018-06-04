FIRST ALERT: Showers and afternoon storms return

Weather Highlights:

Our good friend humidity is returning over the next few days

Hot and humid afternoons with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms

Typical June forecast

We’ve enjoyed some very warm temperatures with super low humidity readings the last several days. However, that will change as the humidity increases as well as those late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chance will start low then increase during the weekend as more moisture pours into the state.

Low pressure seems to want to form along a front down near Florida. If that takes place, we’ll see a better chance of showers/storms Monday into Wednesday next week as the Low moves across south GA and off our coast.

Looking like a typical June pattern is setting up with hot/humid days and a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms.

Your WIS News 10 Forecast:

Today: Sunshine with a few clouds. A late day isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs lower 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated late day showers or thunderstorms. High near 90

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30-40%% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

