FIRST ALERT: Great late spring forecast

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
By Dominic Brown, Chief Meteorologist
By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
By Kevin Arnone, Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Now This Is More Like It!

Everybody go…Ahhhhhh! A cold front has moved through the state and has brought much drier air to the Midlands and it will stay this way for the next few days. We’ll still be fairly warm, with highs near 90 degrees, however, the humidity is toast, so it won’t feel as oppressive as the last several days.  Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s.

Another weak cold front will be here late Wednesday/Thursday, this may fire up a shower or two.

As we move through the week the humidity will start to filter back in and we’ll see afternoon thunderstorms return by the weekend and it will again start to feel more like summer.  Another cold front arrives by Sunday.  Until then, enjoy the fantastic Carolina sunshine!

Weather Highlights:

  • Cold front brings drier air in the next few days…feeling great!
  • Much lower humidity and near normal temperatures
  • Afternoon showers return by the end of the week

Your WIS News 10 Forecast: 

  • Today:  Sunny and less humid.  High near 90 degrees.
  • Tonight: Clear. Lows in the middle-60s.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, highs in the upper-80s.
  • Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, highs in the lower-90s.

