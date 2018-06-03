Head-on collision in Irmo sends two drivers to the hospital

A head-on collision in Irmo on June 2 has sent two drivers to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and statuses after a Chevrolet pickup struck a Toyota SUV. (Source: Provided)

Two drivers are in the hospital after a head-on collision occurred on Broad River Road near Willie Davis Road in Irmo Saturday night.

Around 11:42 on June 2, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on Broad River Road when it traveled left of center and struck a Toyota SUV head-on.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained by the drivers, but both drivers were transported to area hospitals. There is also no information on whether either driver was wearing their seatbelt.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.