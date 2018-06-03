'I wish I could sleep forever because...I wake up to a nightmare - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'I wish I could sleep forever because...I wake up to a nightmare.' Family of missing SC woman now mourn her death

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Kyrstin Blackburn, 20, was found dead in a wooded area in Lexington County on June 1 after being reported missing on May 29. (Source: Thad Rubens) Kyrstin Blackburn, 20, was found dead in a wooded area in Lexington County on June 1 after being reported missing on May 29. (Source: Thad Rubens)
The family of Kyrstin Star Blackburn set up an impromptu memorial in the place they believe Kyrstin was found after being discovered deceased in the woods near Platt Springs Road in Lexington County. (Source: Monica Barnes) The family of Kyrstin Star Blackburn set up an impromptu memorial in the place they believe Kyrstin was found after being discovered deceased in the woods near Platt Springs Road in Lexington County. (Source: Monica Barnes)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Imagine not hearing from your child for a week. No calls, texts, or even a Facebook message.

Monica and Tiffany Barnes suffered through this silence until they received the news that Kyrstin Star Blackburn's body was found in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road in Lexington County on May 29.

“Around 2, 3 o’clock, I started calling her and she wouldn’t answer her phone," Monica Barnes, Krystin’s mother, said. "It kept going straight to voicemail and her phone has been off ever since and by Monday night I knew in my heart because she never goes without her phone.”

Kyrstin was reported missing to Cayce Police on May 28, according to Monica, and the case was passed to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on May 29.

The family describes Kyrstin as “the light of the room."

"She’s the girl when she walks into the room it lights up,” Monica said.

Kyrstin's middle name is “Star” and Monica, through tears, said that Kyrstin should be the one on television. Not her mom telling Kyrstin's story.

“My heart was ripped out of my chest," Monica said after learning of her daughter's fate. "My whole world is shattered. I don’t know how I’m going to live without her. My whole world has been my three girls and now that circle is broken. I need answers, I need answers why my baby died out there in the woods alone.”

According to the Lexington County Coroner, there was no obvious indication of foul play after Kyrstin was found dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation, while further studies like toxicology are pending.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

