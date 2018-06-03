"I wish I could sleep forever, because ... I wake up to a nightm - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

"I wish I could sleep forever, because ... I wake up to a nightmare." Family of Kyrstin Blackburn mourn her death

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
The family of Kyrstin Star Blackburn set up an impromptu memorial in the place they believe Kyrstin was found after being discovered deceased in the woods near Platt Springs Road in Lexington County. (Source: Monica Barnes) The family of Kyrstin Star Blackburn set up an impromptu memorial in the place they believe Kyrstin was found after being discovered deceased in the woods near Platt Springs Road in Lexington County. (Source: Monica Barnes)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Imagine not hearing from your child for a week. No calls, texts, or even a Facebook message.

Monica and Tiffany Barnes suffered through this silence until they received the news that Kyrstin Star Blackburn's body was found in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road in Lexington County on May 29.

“Around 2, 3 o’clock, I started calling her and she wouldn’t answer her phone," Monica Barnes, Krystin’s mother, said. "It kept going straight to voicemail and her phone has been off ever since and by Monday night I knew in my heart because she never goes without her phone.”

Kyrstin was reported missing to Cayce Police on May 28, according to Monica, and the case was passed to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on May 29.

The family describes Kyrstin as “the light of the room."

"She’s the girl when she walks into the room it lights up,” Monica said.

Kyrstin's middle name is “Star” and Monica, through tears, said that Kyrstin should be the one on television. Not her mom telling Kyrstin's story.

“My heart was ripped out of my chest," Monica said after learning of her daughter's fate. "My whole world is shattered. I don’t know how I’m going to live without her. My whole world has been my three girls and now that circle is broken. I need answers, I need answers why my baby died out there in the woods alone.”

According to the Lexington County Coroner, there was no obvious indication of foul play after Kyrstin was found dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation, while further studies like toxicology are pending.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:30:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:58:40 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:30:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.More >>
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:30:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly