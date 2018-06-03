Irmo man arrested for breaking in, watching woman sleep

Richard Travis Abbott, 28, was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and watching her sleep. He was denied bond on Friday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A 28-year-old Irmo man was taken into custody for unlawfully entering a woman's home and watching her sleep.

Richard Travis Abbott walked through an unlocked door to a Rodborough Road residence with the "intent to watch the woman sleep," according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The woman woke up while Abbott was still in the room. According to LCSD, she says he was just standing there staring at her. No harm came to the woman and she managed to convince Abbott to leave without incident.

Investigators note that he did not have legal access to the residence and did not have permission to be inside the home.

Abbott was taken into custody on Thursday, denied bond on Friday, and is housed in the Lexington County Detention Center.

If this case sounds familiar, LCSD arrested 17-year-old Caleb Dawkins in May for a crime that was similar in nature.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.