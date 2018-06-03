Irmo man arrested for breaking in, watching woman sleep - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irmo man arrested for breaking in, watching woman sleep

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Richard Travis Abbott, 28, was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and watching her sleep. He was denied bond on Friday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Richard Travis Abbott, 28, was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and watching her sleep. He was denied bond on Friday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A 28-year-old Irmo man was taken into custody for unlawfully entering a woman's home and watching her sleep.

Richard Travis Abbott walked through an unlocked door to a Rodborough Road residence with the "intent to watch the woman sleep," according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The woman woke up while Abbott was still in the room. According to LCSD, she says he was just standing there staring at her. No harm came to the woman and she managed to convince Abbott to leave without incident. 

Investigators note that he did not have legal access to the residence and did not have permission to be inside the home. 

Abbott was taken into custody on Thursday, denied bond on Friday, and is housed in the Lexington County Detention Center. 

If this case sounds familiar, LCSD arrested 17-year-old Caleb Dawkins in May for a crime that was similar in nature. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:19:16 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:19:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:18:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly