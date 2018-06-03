Highway Patrol investigating fatal Sumter County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday morning in Sumter County.

The crash happened on St. Paul Church Road near Cains Mill Road at about 7:15 a.m.

Troopers say a car that was traveling west on St. Paul Church Road veered off the right side of the roadway before side-swiping an unoccupied and disabled car. The car then ran completely off the right side of the road and up an embankment, hitting several trees before overturning and entrapping the driver.

The Sumter County Coroner has not released the name of the victim since their family has not been notified yet.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP. Check back for updates.

