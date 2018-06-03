Coroner identifies victim killed in early morning crash in Lexington County

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died early this morning after being hit by a pickup truck.

The victim was identified as Sabrina Maria Nelums, 44, of Columbia. Nelums was pronounced dead at the scene due to, what the coroner says, was “obvious traumatic injuries sustained in the collision.”

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Jamil Road near Rhett Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a 2000 Ford Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Jamil Road when their vehicle struck two people that were in the roadway.

The coroner said the driver of the truck, who was not injured, stopped their car to provide aid to the two victims. While Nelums died at the scene, the second person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from being hit by the truck’s mirror.

Officials say the pedestrians were not wearing any type of reflective material. Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

