One person dead after Kershaw County Crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One person dead after Kershaw County Crash

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after their car crashed into a tree in Kershaw County.

The crash happened on SC 34, also known as Bishopville Highway, near Antioch Road around 11:15 Saturday night.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on SC 34 when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree and died due to their injuries.

SCHP says the driver was wearing a seatbelt. They say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly