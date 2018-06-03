One person dead after Kershaw County Crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after their car crashed into a tree in Kershaw County.

The crash happened on SC 34, also known as Bishopville Highway, near Antioch Road around 11:15 Saturday night.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on SC 34 when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree and died due to their injuries.

SCHP says the driver was wearing a seatbelt. They say the crash is still under investigation.

