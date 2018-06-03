39-year-old NC man dead after Kershaw County crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

39-year-old NC man dead after Kershaw County crash

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after their car crashed into a tree in Kershaw County.

Lateef Halin Mack, 39, was traveling westbound on SC 34, known also as Bishopville Highway, near Antioch Road around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. 

Mack's 2002 Nissan Altima ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, resulting in Mack being pronounced dead at the scene. Mack reportedly had family in Kershaw County.

SCHP says Mack was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

