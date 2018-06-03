One person dead after crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an interstate crash in Orangeburg County.

The incident happened Saturday night, around 7 p.m., near the mile marker 93 on I-95. They say the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on the interstate when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver became trapped in their vehicle and died because of their injuries. Officials say the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

