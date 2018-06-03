Deja vu: Vanderbilt tops Clemson again in NCAAs with 4-3 win - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deja vu: Vanderbilt tops Clemson again in NCAAs with 4-3 win

(Source: Clemson University) (Source: Clemson University)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

It was the second straight season the Commodores (33-25) won a winner's bracket matchup against the Tigers on their home field on their way to winning the regional.

Vanderbilt needs only to defeat either the Tigers or St. John's on Sunday night to advance.

Clemson (46-15) will play the Red Storm (40-16) in an elimination game earlier Sunday.

Clemson opened a 3-0 lead with four hits, including three that scored runs, through the first two innings. That's when Vanderbilt's pitchers took over, permitting just two more hits the rest of the way.

Vanderbilt's final pitcher, Chandler Day, got Atlantic Coast Conference home run leader Seth Beer on a fly out to center with a runner on in the ninth to end the game.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

