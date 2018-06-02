DriftJam 2018 helps raise thousands for veterans organization - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

DriftJam 2018 helps raise thousands for veterans organization

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
DriftJam 2018 partnered with "Hidden Wounds," which helps veterans and service members deal with psychological trauma like PTSD. (Source WIS) DriftJam 2018 partnered with "Hidden Wounds," which helps veterans and service members deal with psychological trauma like PTSD. (Source WIS)
DriftJam 2018 partnered with "Hidden Wounds," which helps veterans and service members deal with psychological trauma like PTSD. (Source WIS) DriftJam 2018 partnered with "Hidden Wounds," which helps veterans and service members deal with psychological trauma like PTSD. (Source WIS)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

Hundreds of boaters Saturday packed the waters of Lake Murray for the music festival “DriftJam” and to support veterans and active military personnel.

The festival has been running for several years now and this year they once again partnered with "Hidden Wounds." The Columbia-based non-profit helps veterans and military personnel by providing interim and emergency psychological treatment.

“During that time, why is it that suicide is the answer?" Steven Diaz, with "Hidden Wounds," said. "We want to stop and let people know that if they’re going through traumatic experiences, if they’re going through symptoms of post-traumatic stress that: one, they are not alone, two, there’s resources out there for them and three, it’s okay to reach out and ask for help.”

Brooks Herring, a veteran and event volunteer who has been close to "Hidden Wounds" and their mission, told us about a friend he served with, that sparked his drive to help veterans.

“I missed things in another friend of mine that I should have seen," Herring said. "While we were deployed, he came to me. We were changing watch and he was talking to me and he was trying to reach out. I know that now, but he was trying to reach out and I was so caught up in my own anger, in my own mission, my own desires, that I missed that hand. And after that last time we changed watch, he took his life. And it’s haunted me ever since. And I’ve committed myself to helping other veterans."

Herring says the services offered by the organization are vital.

"What 'Hidden Wounds' does...it's incredible and I hope to join that and to bolster that and just make it widespread and make sure that those struggles don't end up with us losing one of our own," Herring said.    

Those with "Hidden Wounds" say their goal was to raise 10 thousand dollars that will go toward their services.

Click here, if you’d like to learn more about "Hidden Wounds" and donate to their organization.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-06-02 07:37:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-06-03 03:59:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    More >>

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    More >>

  • Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:57:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 03:58:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...

    More >>

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.

    More >>

  • US employers keep on hiring despite growing trade concerns

    US employers keep on hiring despite growing trade concerns

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:37:04 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 03:58:22 GMT
    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct. (Source: Raycom Media graphic)US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct. (Source: Raycom Media graphic)

    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

    More >>

    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly