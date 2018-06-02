'No obvious indications of foul play' in preliminary findings of Kyrstin Blackburn's death

Kyrstin Blackburn, 20, was found dead in a wooded area in Lexington County on June 1 after being reported missing on May 29. (Source: Thad Rubens)

The Lexington County Coroner has announced that no indication of foul play has been found based on preliminary findings into the autopsy of Kyrstin Star Blackburn, who was found dead in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road in Lexington County on Friday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says that there were no "obvious" foul play indications, but said that Blackburn's cause of death remains under investigation while further studies, like toxicology, are pending.

