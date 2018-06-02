'No obvious indications of foul play' in preliminary findings of - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'No obvious indications of foul play' in preliminary findings of Kyrstin Blackburn's death

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Kyrstin Blackburn, 20, was found dead in a wooded area in Lexington County on June 1 after being reported missing on May 29. (Source: Thad Rubens) Kyrstin Blackburn, 20, was found dead in a wooded area in Lexington County on June 1 after being reported missing on May 29. (Source: Thad Rubens)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has announced that no indication of foul play has been found based on preliminary findings into the autopsy of Kyrstin Star Blackburn, who was found dead in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road in Lexington County on Friday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says that there were no "obvious" foul play indications, but said that Blackburn's cause of death remains under investigation while further studies, like toxicology, are pending. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

